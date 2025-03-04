A Texas Road Sign Is Now Going Viral Thanks To One Little Typo

Ahh, yes. Our good friends, Texas road signs. They play a crucial role in our daily commutes, but often we don't give them their due. The signs are all that stand between us and all hell breaking loose.

Road signs single-handedly ensure our safety, guide us to our destinations, and most of the time they are all there is to maintain order on our roads. It's the road signs, y'all. The signs are what keep us from devolving into utter chaos.

A Texas Road Sign Is Now Going Viral

Texas has one of the most diverse geographies in the U.S., we've got confusing major cities like Houston and Dallas. If it weren't for road signs you'd be lost in South Texas, or still be stuck somewhere in Dallas right now.

But seriously, these signs provide essential information about speed limits, upcoming turns, road conditions, and potential hazards, and all of this information helps Texas drivers in real time. Well them and the Google Maps app on our iPhones.

That takes us to West Texas, to a sign you can find not too far from Odessa. It is a misspelled sign that now has everyone in Texas questioning every turn they've ever made anywhere in The Lone Star State.

I'm going to be honest, I stared at it way too long thinking that there were no words misspelled. And if you check out the comments, I'm not the only one. We've got several locals checking in who say they drive past it every day and never noticed it.

As expected, the comments are on point. "Seen that sign a million times and never noticed it" - Randy. "And they forgot the "H" in Odessa" - Ernesto. "It's West Texas lower your expectaitions" - Matt D.

Wonder if they'll ever get around to fixing it.