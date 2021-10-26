Animal Protection League: Mobile Low-Cost Care for Pets in Rural East Texas
We hear it almost every single day:
One of the best, most responsible things we can do as pet owners or animal guardians is to make sure and get our pets spayed or neutered as soon as possible. Also, making sure those animals are properly vaccinated is hugely important, as well.
This makes perfect sense, of course. The fewer unwanted animals born into the world means fewer that need to find forever homes. This also eases the burden on those organizations in East Texas that are committed to helping all of these animals on donated/limited funds.
There are some East Texans who sincerely want to take proper care of their animals, but they may struggle with the high costs that are some times associated with that care.
WHICH is why we were so thankful to hear about the Animal Protection League.
Based in Sulphur Springs with satellite offices in Longview and Palestine, the Animal Protection League, or APL, also has a mobile vehicle, which is actually a surgical trailer which they plan to take all over rural East Texas to make spaying/neutering and vaccinations as accessible and affordable as possible--all in place.
But here's the thing about the surgical trailer. They need a local business or organization to give them the space to set it up.
As a matter of fact, they're scheduled to be in Hallsville on November 5. However, they almost had to cancel the trip because they didn't have anywhere to setup.
Thankfully, First Baptist Church in Hallsville graciously offered their parking lot for them to set up.
The APL's mission, directly from their website, is:
Cuddle with Kunkune Pigs at Halbert Farm in Burleson
Here are 14 Exotic Animals That You Can Own in Texas
5 Real Life Zombies; Animals That Live After Death