We've been following the continued fallout from the arrests and indictments of a Smith County Constable and his deputies after they were accused of theft while serving a warrant at a residence last year.

Just a few weeks after Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was arrested for violating his bond, ANOTHER Smith County deputy connected with his office went back to jail recently.

According to jail records, Derrick Holman was arrested after violating his bond.

According to a report from KLTV, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said Holman left the county without permission in violation of his bond. Holman has since been released on bond.

Holman is one of three people arrested for the alleged theft that took place in November 2021.

Harris, Banks and Holman were arrested in November 2021 for allegedly stealing from a Tyler residence while they were working. You can read more details about the original story and case right here. Since then, Banks has been fired while Holman and Harris continue working for Smith County.

Harris Is Currently In The Gregg County Jail After Being Re-Arrested.

Harris was also rearrested after video showed him wearing his weapon on his side as he received a diploma at the Navarro College Police Academy graduation on May 10, in violation of his bond. You can also read more details about that story right here.

