Anti-Masker Files Lawsuit After Viral Barista Encounter Backfires

A woman wants half of the money donated to a barista after her attempt to shame him for following COVID-19 measures massively backfired.

According to a report from KGTV, Amber Lynn Giles, a woman who refused to wear a mask inside of a San Diego Starbucks store, has filed a lawsuit after she felt the ordeal caused her lost wages and defamation.

That's the thing with social media. When you post things publicly online, you open yourself up to the thoughts and opinions of the world around you, especially if you happen to go viral.

Here's the story.

Amber Giles entered a San Diego Starbucks, where a barista named Lenin Gutierrez asked her to wear a facemask, a Starbucks company policy during this pandemic. Giles refused to wear a mask and decided to berate Gutierrez in person and online.

Amber posted a photo of Lenin online with the caption, "Meet lenen from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I’m not wearing a mask. Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption."

The post went viral, and a man named Matt Cowan wanted to tip Lenin for his diligence. Cowan created a GoFundMe which quickly accumulated over $100,000. Lenin was surprised by the donations and the kindness of hundreds of strangers who felt for him being in that difficult situation.

Amber Gilles on the other hand became even more angered by the outpouring of support for Lenin and believes that she is the true victim.

When asked last summer if she has an apology or message to the public, Gilles told KGTV, “No absolutely not. I feel like I need the apology. I’ve been discriminated against, I’m the one who’s sick.”

Amber has decided to sue Matt Cowan because she lost her job after her post went viral, and because of threats she's received online. Amber believes she's entitled to at least half of what Gutierrez received.

I don't really understand her logic, because she was the one who brought attention to the situation and herself by posting the photo of Lenin. As it turns out, her medical excuses could not be verified either.