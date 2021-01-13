Arcade1Up’s New Machines are Making My Wallet Nervous

One of my fondness memories of my teens was going to Broadway Square Mall, just down from Chick-Fil-A, and spending hours in the arcade on a Saturday afternoon. I'd play everything from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to X-Men to Street Fighter to Final Fight and many more. Thanks to a company called Arcade1Up, you can have that arcade feel at home. They just announced a new batch of cabinets that has my wallet pretty nervous.

Arcade1Up has been around for a couple of years now. They started off with some simple arcade cabinets featuring various Atari, Midway and Capcom arcade classics. From there, Arcade1Up's popularity has exploded. They've released classics from Pac-Man to four player cabinets featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games to the golf game Golden Tee to even gun games like Big Buck Hunter.

A new batch of Arcade1Up cabinets just announced has me pretty excited. The one I will have to make a goal of picking up is the Capcom Legacy Edition. This has many of the Street Fighter II games I played in addition to Final Fight, Commando, Strider, 1944 and a couple more. They also announced a X-Men four player cabinet that will have X-Men, Captain America and The Avengers and The Avengers in Galactic Storm.

Yeah, my wallet is sweating while I'm typing this.

Their other new cabinets are Dragon's Lair, the highly difficult laser disc arcade games, Killer Instinct, Bandai Namco Entertainment Legacy Edition and Atari Legacy Edition.

There's a whole list of other great arcade titles Arcade1Up offers. If you're willing to through down the bucks, and have an extra room in your home, you could truly build your own arcade. Check out everything at arcade1up.com.