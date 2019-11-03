Are You Caring For A Loved One? There Is Potential Financial Help

Providing care for a loved one is one of the beautiful, selfless acts in which a person can engage. You are standing in the gap to provide care and love to a person who desperately needs help. However, the truth is, it can be stressful. If the person for whom you are providing care is a family member, a good portion of that stress may be financial.

Thankfully, there are a few organizations who may be able to help when it comes to medications and other medical expenses. Here are a few you may want to consider:

PatientResource.com. This site will provide you with another list of organizations that can give you direction and perhaps some aid in regard to expenses. A wide variety of them help particularly with cancer patients, although some help with other types of illness, as well.

BenefitsCheckUp.org. This one is focused on helping find funding resources for people aged 55 or better.

NeedyMeds.org. Here you'll find links to organizations who provide financial aid in regard to medications and other expenses.

Please know if you're feeling overly-stressed, it's important to take some time to engage in self-care. You'll be a better help to your loved one when you are strong. Don't hesitate to ask for help, too. <3