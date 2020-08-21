Army Asks For Help In Locating Missing 23-Year-Old Fort Hood Soldier

It seems as if Fort Hood has been in the news every other week since April. The base in Killeen, Texas has been the subject surrounding 5 deaths involving soldiers, including the nationally-recognized disappearance and murder of 20-year-old soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Now the United States Army is asking for help in locating another soldier based at Fort Hood. According to a press release, 23-year-old Sgt. Elder Fernandes was last seen and heard from on Monday, August 17 when his staff sergeant dropped him off at his home in Killeen.

The Army says it is concerned for his health and well-being.

The 23-year-old soldier is listed as a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Specialist assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade.

Fort Hood says that it has completed a search of the entire division area, including motorpools, parking lots, and headquarters buildings. The base says that it is also in contact with Fernandes' family.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and local law enforcement agencies are also assisting in the search.

Anyone with information regarding Fernandes' whereabouts are asked to contact the Fort Hood Military Police at (254) 288-1170, U.S. Army CID at (254) 287-2722, or the Killeen Police Department at (254) 200-7905 with any information that may be helpful in locating him.

The most recent incident surrounding Fort Hood involved a 24-year-old soldier that died following a boating accident earlier this month. Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas was reportedly riding an inner tube behind a boat in the area of Dana Peak Park, when he went under the water and did not resurface. His body was recovered August 2.