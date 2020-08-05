Ft. Hood Soldier Dies In Boating Accident, Marks 5th Death In Months Related To The Base

A Fort Hood soldier has died following a boating accident near Stillhouse Hollow Lake, just weeks following another soldier's death in that same area.

According to a press release, the body of 24-year-old Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas was recovered on August 2.

Hernandezvargas was reportedly riding an inner tube behind a boat in the area of Dana Peak Park, when he went under the water and did not resurface. Fort Hood said his unit is cooperating with an investigation that is currently underway.

According to Fort Hood, Hernandezvargas, originally from New York, joined the Army in 2017 as an Automatic Rifleman. He had been assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division since December 2017.

Just 3 weeks ago, Pvt. Mejhor Morta, a Bradley fighting vehicle mechanic, was found dead July 17 in an unexplained incident near Stillhouse Hollow Lake. His death is still being investigated by the Bell County Sheriff's Office. Stillhouse Hollow Lake is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Fort Worth District, KTRK reported.

In June, officials announced that skeletal remains found in Killeen had been positively identified as those of Pvt. Gregory Morales, who'd been missing since August 2019.

In July, human remains found near the Leon River in Bell County were identified as those of 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen. She'd been missing since April 22.

On May 18, 27-year-old Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans was found shot to death in Harker Heights next to his burned Jeep. KTRK reported that Rosecrans joined the U.S. Army in 2018 and was eventually stationed at Fort Hood.