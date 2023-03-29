Athens, TX Man Arrested For Impersonating A Cop And Other Alleged Weird Behavior

Here's A Weird Story About An East Texas Man Who Allegedly Tried To Pretend To Be A Cop And Even Lied And Bragged About Being One In Front Of Real Cops.

One thing about someone that's "pretending" to be someone their not is to be VERY convincing. But one thing you might want to avoid when playing real life pretend is to maybe avoid interacting with the people you're "PRETENDING" to be like because they can run a real life "carfax" report on your life and get the real scoop.

26-Year Old Dallas Browning Of Athens Is In Big Trouble In Henderson County.

According to the report from KETK, Browning approached Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse at the Henderson County Livestock Show on March 22, identified himself as a police officer and told Hillhouse he had seen a jail trustee “place some tobacco in his pants.”

Sheriff Hillhouse also reported that he saw Browning tell a detention officer that he was a police officer and worked the nightshift for the Winnsboro Police Department.

That's Not All, Browning Only Got Bolder With His Lies.

The Sheriff went on to add that Browning began making requests and asking weird questions including asking to go on a "ride along" with Henderson County deputies and asking if you could carry his "personal firearm" if he was to get hired by the Sheriff's Office. Browning also reportedly told a Henderson County deputy that he had been shot in the line of duty during a traffic stop while working as a police officer. WOW.

His Story Began To Unravel The Next Day.

This is where things get even weirder and down right scary. Sheriff Hillhouse was approached by a LaPoynor ISD teacher who said a man “had been following female high school students for the past couple of days.” When the teacher showed Hillhouse a picture of the man who had been following them, the arrest affidavit said he recognized him as Browning.

When finally approached by police and asked for credentials, Browning claimed he "didn't have them on him" but of course police did a quick search and found that he wasn't a police officer and didn't even have a license to be in the State of Texas. He was arrested on charges of impersonating a public servant and bond was set at $100,000.

