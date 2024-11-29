Texas Beer With The Weird Name Crowned A Top 30 Most Delicious In U.S.

When you think of a Texas beer, San Antonio, TX-based Lone Star is one that comes to many minds. Another, Shiner Bock, straight outta Shiner, TX, is a popular go-to.

But it's actually a lesser-known, weirdly named beer out of Austin, TX that was recently named one of the 30 most delicious beers in the U.S.

Delicious Texas Beer With The Weird Name

Lone Star Original is known for it's iconic name and it's light crisp taste. It is without a doubt a classic American lager. Zipps Liquor describes the beer that "holds a special place in the hearts of many Texans and beer enthusiasts across the country. The beer brand has become an iconic symbol of Texas and is often associated with the Lone Star State's rich cultural heritage and love for tradition."

Being more a fan of lagers and IPAs, I don't gravitate to fruit-flavored ones often, but thanks to this list, I'm intrigued by this Austin-based sour ale.

The folks at 247Tempo recently compiled their list of The Most Delicious Beers in America, and #30 on that list is Atrial Rubicite, brewed at Jester King Brewery in Austin.

Atrial Rubicite

> Style: Sour ale

> Brewery: Jester King Brewery

> Location: Austin, Texas

"This two-fisted Texan take on wild-fermented Belgian framboise (raspberry-flavored beer), which comes only in 500 ml bottles, is gorgeously garnet in color, and surprisingly dry and vivid on the palate, with plenty of juicy fruit." According to 247Tempo.

If you want to see the full list The Most Delicious Beers in America, you can do just that by clicking here.

