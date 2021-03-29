Around 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 28, a man who was convicted of planning to deal methamphetamines apparently walked away from a satellite prison camp (SPC) in Beaumont. The SPC is next to Beaumont's Federal Correctional Institution and is home to 346 convicted men. Authorities are currently trying to find him after it was discovered he was missing Sunday morning.

Elisael Burgos-Vasquez, 29, was arrested in the Middle District of Florida and was serving 14 years for "conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine," reports KHOU11.

A U.S. Bureau of Prison press release describes Burgos-Vasquez as "a 29-year-old White male with black hair, brown eyes, 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified. An internal investigation was initiated. Anyone with information about this individual should contact the United States Marshals Service at (202) 307-9100." Alternatively, you could provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas, and possibly receive a cash reward of up to $1000. If you have seen this man or have any knowledge or insight as to his whereabouts, please reach out. Even the smallest details can be tremendously helpful in these situations. If you'd like more information about this case, Burgos-Vasquez, or the Federal Bureau of Prisons itself, visit www.bop.gov.

