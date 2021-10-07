Grimes County 3-Year-Old Safe After Missing For 4 Days

UPDATE 10/9 11:45 A.M:

3-year-old Christopher Ramirez, who went missing on Wednesday after returning home with his family, was found safe Saturday morning.

According to Texas EqquSearch, Ramirez was found by a landowner off FM 1486 near Highway 249.

The toddler was dehydrated and taken to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston for evaluation and reunited with his mother.

According to KTRK in Houston, three family members were previously cleared after first being considered persons of interest.

ORIGINAL STORY:

It's a devastating story that no parent ever hopes to experience. The search has extended into day two for a missing 3-year-old boy in Grimes County, TX. Authorities are scouring the woods for the child who went missing after following a neighborhood dog into the woods.

According to a press release Grimes County Sheriff's Office is searching for Christopher Ramirez, who was last seen at 2 p.m. on Wednesday (October 6th) at Farm-to-Market 1774 near Foxfire Road in Grimes County, just past the Renaissance festival grounds.

The family tells KTRK that Christopher was playing with a neighbor's dog when they believe he followed the dog into the woods. The dog returned, but the little boy didn't.

This is a developing story, we'll update as more information comes out.

