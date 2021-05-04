It's summer beach body time! What do you need to have a beach body? A body...at the beach, if I'm being honest. But for a lot of people, it's a thing to get in shape ahead of bikini/swimsuit season. I'm all about whatever makes you feel good. I usually see all types of workout recommendations around this time of year, but the one that keeps popping up on my TikTok feed has got to be the most...awkward.

Get our free mobile app

If you're into workouts that are minimal in impact but really effective in results, this may be the one for you. TikTok user @Janny14906 is an aerobics instructor with a very unique twist on a very simple move: the twist. I'm not claiming nor endorsing that Janny's workout works, but I just want you to take a look at it, and I'll share feedback that others have shared.

First, the workout is what you see here:

Remember that whole awkward thing? Yeah, it still very much is to me. However, some of her followers swear by it and say that they've seen results following along through TikTok:

I'm no professional, but it does look like the "workout" engages your abdominals and muscles in your lower back. However, it also looks like it could leave you feeling pretty sore afterwards. Sore doesn't always mean effective, so I'm keeping the idea of "results" at arms length. Another user, @SydvineJewerly has committed to doing the workout for 30 days, and says that she won't give up. She says that she's eating clean and drinking a lot of water.

##duet @sydvinejewerly with @janny14906 thank you so much for the beautiful shoutout

♬ 原聲 - user1468626853971

Again, I'm not endorsing Janny's workout. Please make sure you do your own research in what's best for you. And if you're happy with how you look now, good for you. I'm all about that too!