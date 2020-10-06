“Baby Shark” Song Used to Torture Inmates

Any parent who has a toddler knows that true torture is a kid's song on repeat.

According to a report from the Oklahoman, four inmates at the Oklahoma County Jail were forced to listen to the popular kid's song Baby Shark for hours while their hands were cuffed behind their back.

If you've heard the song once, you've heard it a thousand times. If you have a child who is currently a toddler, I'm sure you've heard the tune on numerous occasions. Even I, myself, have been a victim to this song while watching over younger family members.

The thing is though that these inmates were forced to endure this song for hours as a form of discipline. The inmates were forced to stand for the entire time, and were also secured to a wall. I guess the corrections officers didn't think isolation or solitary confinement was a harsh enough punishment.

Fortunately, two former corrections officers and their supervisor have been charged with misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a prisoner and conspiracy.

Those charged were Gregory Cornell Butler Jr., 21, of Edmond; Christian Charles Miles, 21, of Oklahoma City; and Christopher Raymond Hendershott, 50, of Wellston.

"It was unfortunate that I could not find a felony statute to fit this fact scenario," District Attorney David Prater said. "I would have preferred filing a felony on this behavior."

I'm curious to see if anyone will play Baby Shark on repeat for these guys.