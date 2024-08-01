Back-to-School: 20 of the Best Places in Tyler, TX to Save Money on Great Clothes

Whoa. As hard as it is to imagine, we are already thinking about Back-to-School in East Texas.

After all, many of our East Texas school districts will start the new academic year in a few weeks. And honestly, many an East Texan's budget is extra tight. And so, anywhere we can save a few extra bucks is most welcome and helpful.

At the same time, one of the most fun parts of Back-To-School is shopping for clothes! Although in full disclosure, I've never adored shopping for clothes. I spent quite a few afternoons as a tween weeping in fitting rooms with my poor, patient mother doing her best to console me. (I was a sensitive child, you see.)

Get our free mobile app

But for MOST people (lol), shopping for clothes is something they look forward to as the upcoming school year looms.

And there's no reason you can't find some awesome new duds to wear for the new school year at reasonable prices--at least not here in East Texas. We've got so many great options from which to choose.

From Upscale Cheapskate with so many people raving to the clearance racks at Loft Outlet and Dillard's, to the trusty standbys for cute, affordable clothing, you have many fun options to choose from. And the best part? They won't break the budget.

Recently, Tylerites shared some of their very favorite places to shop for good-looking clothes that they love--without breaking the bank:

20 of the Best Places in Tyler to Save Money on Great Clothes There's no reason you can't find some awesome new duds at reasonable prices--at least not here in East Texas. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

Halloween Costumes That are Totally Texas If you need help coming up with a Halloween costume idea, we have some Texas themed suggestions for you. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins