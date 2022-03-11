Bad Hangover? There Is Now a Mobile IV Business in Longview, TX
I've seen mobile IV businesses before but mostly in Las Vegas, helping people who drank and parties way too hard. But on social media earlier this week I found that Longview, Texas now has a mobile IV business that locals can call on whether you're hungover or just need an immune boost. The new Longview business has a pretty clever name too, It's called 'Say When to Stick It, Mobile IV Therapy'.
Before finding this new Longview business online I thought these IV treatments were just a way to cure a hangover but I'm learning that there are several health benefits to the service. It can help you recover from a cold, help you have more energy, get rid of a migraine, or simply detox your body. I'm sure there are many other health benefits that I don't know about.
How Much Does the New Mobile IV Therapy in Longview Cost?
Looking at the prices online it looks like the cost would be somewhere between $150 to $250 depending on what you're trying to accomplish with your IV Therapy. And the new business is serving much more than just Longview, they will make visits all over East Texas from Tyler to Ore City.
While I Love A New East Texas Business No Needles For Me
I'm excited for the new mobile business in East Texas, and encourage others to try it out. But I am going to pass as I try to stay away from needles as much as possible. What about you have you tried IV therapy before or would you try it here in East Texas?