Massive Flooding Has Closed Down a Popular East Texas Dance Hall

Last night heavy rainfall bombarded parts of East Texas, leaving many people battling flooding waters today. Several homes and businesses in Deep East Texas are hoping to dry out with minimal damage.

Fredonia Hill (Nacogdoches) - 4.7 inches

Southeast Nacogdoches - 3.4 inches

Lake Nacogdoches - 3.1 inches

Central Heights (CR 2664) - 5.6 inches

Nacogdoches (near Walmart) - 5.5 inches

Appleby - 5.6 inches

Mt. Enterprise - 5.3 inches

Garrison/Timpson - 7.77 inches

Banita Creek Hall, located at 401 W. Main St. in Nacogdoches, posted the following statement on Thursday morning:

"Due to very unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, we are closed for the foreseeable future. We will keep you updated and let y’all know when we will open our doors back up to the public."

The comments section of the Facebook post is absolutley full of messages sending support and love, including:

"Is there somewhere that we can donate money to help?? I really hate to see this place go under. So many nights as a teenager where I could have been doing crazy things, but was here and safe! So many people share so many great memories at Banita Creek Hall."

"Oh no! I’m so sorry! Banita is such a special place! It’ll be a packed house when it opens up again!"

and

"it’s so sad to see this, but y’all will come back better than ever!!"

No word yet on if we can actually help out the folks at Banita Creek Hall, but if we found out there is we'll be sure to pass it along. But they just post an update on Facebook: