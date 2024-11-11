Too Many Samples Can Get You Banned from Texas Costco Stores

It’s one of the reasons why we love Costco so much, the free samples. It makes navigating the busy warehouse store better, even if it is just a small bite of food. But you might want to be careful as over-indulging in those samples could be one reason you get banned from Costco stores.

I couldn’t imagine anyone or any situation where someone would want to be banned from Costco. It’s great, although there are some things that you might be doing that could lead you to be banned from all Costco locations.

Lots of Things Can Get You Kicked Out of Costco

Every interaction I have ever had with a Costco employee has been great; they seem to excel at customer service. But that doesn’t mean that you can act like a fool in their store as they won’t hesitate to kick you out.

While they will kick you out for doing certain things, I can promise that is not their goal. Which is why I wanted to share those things with you. Seeing as how I have never worked for Costco, I learned about these things from The Takeout.

Specific Things That Will Get You Kicked Out

While I have never been kicked out of any store in my life, I can assume it would probably be a pretty embarrassing experience. To have another adult tell us we need to leave a store we were planning on spending money is bad.

So, let’s take a look at what things you can do that will actually get you kicked out of Costco stores.

Things That Will Get You Kicked Out of Costco Stores Don't do these things when visiting Costco, or you could be kicked out of the store. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins