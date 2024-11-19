Six Places You Are Now Banned From Visiting In Texas

Texas is a big, friendly state. But don't get too comfortable, many places in The Lone Star State are off-limits, and swinging by these places for a visit could get you into big trouble.

While you are visiting or traveling across the state there is no shortage of fascinating places to see, and destinations that give you a wide range of things to explore including historical landmarks, natural wonders, and a few manmade spots.

Five Spots You Can Visit In Texas

The Alamo (San Antonio) – The symbol of Texas' fight for independence, the Alamo is a historic mission and the site of a pivotal battle in 1836. Visit here to learn about Texas' history. Big Bend National Park – A national park located in southwestern Texas, Big Bend is full of rugged landscapes, hiking trails, and, of course, the Rio Grande River. The Texas State Capitol (Austin) – The Texas State Capitol is an architectural masterpiece and there are free tours here. Another great spot to learn about Texas history. Space Center Houston – This museum offers a behind-the-scenes look at NASA's programs. Tour the Johnson Space Center and see artifacts including spacecraft and astronaut suits. Padre Island National Seashore – A beautiful stretch of coastline, that offers folks fun beach activities, bird-watching, and more.

Six Spots You Are Banned From Visiting

But there are a few places that even attempting to visit could get you into trouble. Know before you go, Here Are Five Spots You Are Banned From Visiting.

Five Places You Are Now Banned From Visiting In Texas While you are visiting or traveling across the state there is no shortage of fascinating places to see, but there are a few places that even attempting to visit could get you into trouble.