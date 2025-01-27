(Tyler, Texas) - As we anticipate winter wrapping up and get ready for those wonderful warmer months, traveling will ramp up. In that traveling, you'll probably be staying in an Airbnb or maybe a Vrbo or simply book a room in a hotel. But while we're relaxing on our vacation, scammers will be working hard to steal from you.

As we're booking those stays, we have to be vigilant in making sure what we're clicking on is a legitimate link. That's the easiest way for scammers to steal our money and ruin our vacation. Another way scammers will get to us is by impersonating the hotel we're already staying at.

Be Aware of a Money Stealing Scam in Your Hotel Room

A social media post has been circulating warning us of a scam that could come to your hotel room. You've checked in and gotten settled into your room. Shortly after, someone will call the hotel and ask for a room number which turns out to be yours. The hotel will transfer the call to your room.

That caller will say they are calling from the front desk. The scammer will say there was an issue with your credit card and will need your credit card information again. It's a very plausible situation and you'll get your card out.

Once They Have That Information, Your Card is Compromised

The scammer will sound extremely professional and very convincing. You'll think it's real and give that scammer the credit card number, expiration date and three digit security code. The scammer now has full use of your card and your vacation is ruined.

If you get a call like this, hang up the phone and walk to the front desk to speak with someone behind the counter. They'll be able to confirm if your card was accepted or declined. Alert the local authorities that you received a call like this so they can spread the word it is happening.

Have a Great Vacation and Don't Get Scammed

Be smart at any time if someone calls asking for your personal or financial information. Don't give it to a caller until you are for sure this is actually who you are giving it to.

