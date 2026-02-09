(KNUE-FM) This evening, several people associated with downtown Tyler posted screenshots of an email sent to "Downtowners" notifying them that the "Tent City" under the Beckham Bridge would be demolished starting Wednesday morning.

What Is the “Tent City” Under Beckham Bridge?

If you're unfamiliar, the "tent city" has been an encampment and community for unhoused people in the City of Tyler. According to the email, Union Pacific has ordered that it be taken down, and this isn't the first time. It also happened back in 2014, I believe.

Email Sent to Downtown Tyler Community

The email reads:

"NOTICE FOR DOWNTOWNERS!

Hi Downtowners! I was informed today that Union Pacific will begin demolishing the unhoused population's "Tent City" near and under the Beckham Bridge tomorrow morning.

If you experience any disturbances related to this matter, please reach out to the City of Tyler Non-Emergency at (903) 531-1000."

Photo courtesy of Aaron Manley Smith and an Anonymous Poster Photo courtesy of Aaron Manley Smith and an Anonymous Poster loading...

Mixed Reactions From Tyler Residents

Tyler-area residents are sharing differing opinions about this decision. Some expressing they feel this is the right move. Many more, at least on these posts, share concerns that this lacks compassion and doesn't ultimately address the issue that led to the community encampment in the first place.

One Tyler woman named Judy commented:

"Are there measures in place to rehouse those affected by this purge? The unhoused issue is complicated. Some would welcome better shelter, but some would be extremely disturbed by displacement."

Questions About Timing and Displacement

Another Tyler-area woman shared this comment on the post on another page regarding when this decision was made, and the plan was put in place:

"They started back before the ice storm warning, that the land owner wanted everyone to clear out so they can continue construction on the area and clean it up. I pray for the day we can tell them where to go instead of where not to go."

Property Rights Versus Compassion

Those who believe it is the right thing to do argue that, since it is private property, the company has the right to remove the encampment. Others feel the move lacks compassion, given the unhoused's shortage of options. Some express a blending of both views. It is undoubtedly a complex situation, given that there are people in need under that bridge and in various areas across East Texas.

Ministries Supporting the Unhoused in Tyler

Over the past several years, various ministries in the Tyler area have provided resources to the unhoused community, including The Jesus Closet, which has distributed clothing, shoes, and blankets, using the Bible verse Matthew 25:36 in their bio, which reads: "I was without clothes, and you clothed me."

If you know of other ministries that have provided resources to the unhoused in Tyler or in any of our East Texas cities, or who may have ideas on how best to care for this community of people, please send those to us at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

