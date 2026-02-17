(Hallsville, Texas) - Over the weekend, many couples took the time to celebrate their love on Valentine's Day. Me and my wife celebrated our first Valentine's Day as a married couple with a fun date night at the movies watching Wuthering Heights. I recommend it for a date night viewing or a girls night flick.

For the singles of East Texas, it was just another Saturday waiting for all that candy to go on sale at Walmart on Sunday. For other singles, there might have been an event planned to hopefully meet that special someone. One such event happened in Harrison County but it wasn't exactly the legal kind.

"Singles Valentine's Party" Broken Up at Hallsville Airbnb

Saturday night, February 14, 2026, Harrison County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the area of Finklea Road in Hallsville (ktalnews.com). A resident called in an unknown vehicle in their yard. It turned out to be their brother's vehicle and nothing was wrong. However, that same resident said their was an unusual amount of traffic coming to and from an Airbnb in the area.

Around the same time, there was a call made about a Ford truck that was driving recklessly through that same neighborhood. Deputies arrived at an Airbnb on Finklea Road. It was here that they found 250-300 people on the property attending a "Singles Valentine's Party" where "adult activities" were taking place. It was not stated what those "adult activities" were.

Harrison County Deputies Broke Up a Party at Hallsville Airbnb

Deputies contacted the property owner. It was determined that a relative had rented the Airbnb. Once the property owners arrived, they requested that the house and property be vacated. In a related incident, deputies were called to the local hospital about a male who claimed to have been hit in the back of the head at the party then attacked by two men when he turned around.

The guest who booked the property has been suspended from the Airbnb website (mysanantonio.com). That person will not be allowed to book any Airbnb property.

