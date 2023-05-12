The Best Brunch in East Texas is Right Here in Tyler, Texas

When the weekend comes it is inevitably time to start searching for that perfect brunch spot to try out. That meal that isn't quiet breakfast or lunch but is -- I would say -- at the perfect time of day. Especially on the weekends when you don't want to wake up too early.

"Brunch", that beautiful and confusing part of the day where "breakfast meets lunch". Back in my "single" days, after a long night of partying, drinking and very little sleep, getting up to go to an IHOP, Denny's or Waffle House for food was always the move. We just didn't know that it was called "brunch", we just called it "trying to get back to life" food.

THE BRUNCH REVOLUTION IS HERE TO STAY

But now, brunch is no longer for "drunks trying to find food before going to bed", its now more of a "must do" in our culture for the cool, grown, and sophisticated as Nas showcased in his song "Brunch On Sundays".

There's LOTS of Brunch Options In East Texas But The Grove In Tyler Is Amazing

Google maps Google maps loading...

I used to drive past The Grove in Tyler daily and I seriously thought that it was a church of some sort, but everyone told me it was a great place to visit. After hearing so much about it and finding out they serve brunch on Sundays, I decided it was time to try it out, and they did not disappoint.

Melz Melz loading...

We started our brunch with Maple Candied Smoked Bacon which was SUPER sweet, sticky and wonderful. Even though its just 4 pieces, you'll be asking for the whole slab before its done.

Melz Melz loading...

By the way, what good is brunch without a refreshing adult beverage. So I had a cucumber mojito which helps wake up the senses in more ways then one.

Melz Melz loading...

My wife, who loves brunching just as much as I do, enjoyed the East Texas Breakfast, a simple order of two eggs, any style, link sausage or bacon, Yukon potatoes and toast. While this would be something I normally order for brunch, I couldn't resist getting one of their amazing salads.

Melz Melz loading...

For my delicious Loaded Wedge Salad which features bacon, cheddar, red onions, Buttermilk Dressing, Balsamic Glaze, Chimichurri, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes and Chives with chicken added on was perfect. Its a meal that doesn't "knock you out" for the rest of the day unless you have a few more mojitos.

The Best Part? It Wasn't Expensive

Overall, the meal came out to be very affordable for the two of us. Plus the atmosphere, décor and vibes are great all around.

Can I give you some game? Fellas, take your girl to brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Why? She'll have a good time and will enjoy the quality time y'all spent together. Trust me. Again, I'm sure there's other great Brunch options here and if there is, let me know, but as of right now, The Grove got it on lock.

