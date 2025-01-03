The Best And Worst Day To Buy Gasoline In Texas

Gas prices may be leveling out here in Texas, but they've been too high for far too long, right? And even as electric vehicles become more mainstream most of us are still hunting for the best price of gasoline.

While we can't predict the price of gas, as it turns out there is a particular day each week that gas tends to be cheaper. GasBuddy has a tip that could save you a few dollars a week. They recently released a study that found the best and worst days of the week to fill up in order to maximize savings.

When is The Best Day to Fill Up?

The best day to save money at the pump in Texas is Sunday. According to the website the last day of the week offers the lowest average gas prices in The Lone Star State.

“When it comes to saving money at the pump, (Sunday) offers the lowest average gas price in (Texas), making it yet again the best day to fill-up,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Though there is variation in daily gas prices across different states, the consensus is that filling up at the beginning or end of the work week, on Monday or Friday, is the best way to save money. Following Monday, Sunday is the cheapest day to fill-up."

So, maybe make it a habit to hit the gas pump after church each week. Oh, and according to the same study, the Worst Day to Save Money at the pump: Thursday. There ya go. Plan accordingly, y'all.

