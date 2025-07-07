(KNUE-FM) We have some great parents and educators in Texas wanting to make sure the next generation of kids get a great education. The hope is that after a great educational foundation they can then use that knowledge to get into a career they enjoy and have a family, and all live a long and happy life.

The problem is that not all schools are the same, which means parents are working harder than ever before to make sure their kids are in the best schools possible.

Almost every child has a few teachers along the way that make a huge impact in their life, including helping them to explore career options. You never know who that teacher is going to be or at what stage in life this is going to happen. But that is one of the reasons that it’s so important to help your kids get a good educational foundation, so they are as prepared as possible.

READ MORE: TikTok Challenge Causes Major Damage to Texas Schools

READ MORE: Abusive Students in Texas Could Face Jail Time

What Does an Elementary School Do to Become the Best?

We know that elementary school can be more difficult to judge as there isn’t the same level of standardized testing as you would see in middle school or high school. But one of the biggest factors when ranking elementary schools involves enrollment and the student-to-teacher ratio.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a Look at the Best Public Elementary Schools in Texas

Having more one on one time with a teacher is going to help most students, so it’s understandable how the student-to-teacher ratio helps schools rank well. Let’s look at what public elementary schools ranked the very best in Texas. And to every teacher and administrator who reads this, thank you for what you do.

LOOK: These Are the Best Public Elementary Schools in Texas Gallery Credit: Stacker