(KNUE-FM) Coffee is a necessity here in Texas, while it sounds weird, not having coffee in the morning, throws off my entire day. While we might not have the best or most well-known coffee readily available here at work, when I arrive around 4:00 a.m. I appreciate any coffee available.

But when I have more time to get what I want on the weekend for example I love stopping to get an espresso from one of the local coffee companies here in East Texas.

Everyone loves to support local coffee shops, but I also frequent the big coffee companies. I’m an equal-opportunity coffee and caffeine connoisseur, and I always seem to want more. But recently there were people on a Tyler, Texas Facebook group that were discussing where to find the best espresso and it was fun to see all the comments and create a list of places that I would like to visit to try their espresso drinks.

READ MORE: The Most Popular and Loved Donut Shops in Texas

READ MORE: Best Cinnamon Rolls in Tyler, Texas: Where to Find Them

Coffee Culture in Tyler, Texas

There is something special about slowing down to enjoy an espresso drink at a coffee shop in East Texas. If you’re friendly with the barista you’re likely to leave with a new friend. You’ll probably learn about the coffee and espresso drinks they serve, which I think is pretty cool. But only if you’re not in a rush.

Get our free mobile app

Locals Share the Best Espresso Spots

According to many East Texas locals, here is a list of the best places to visit when you want to grab a coffee or espresso drink around Tyler.

Places Serving Amazing Espresso Around Tyler, Texas If you love espresso, you're going to love all the options available in Tyler. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins