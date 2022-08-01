There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.

The difficult part about discussing fried chicken is that everyone is looking for something a little different. Not all fried chicken is the same, personally I like spicy fried chicken but I know plenty of people who don’t like to have too much spice as they think it takes away from the flavor of the chicken. And it’s okay for those people to be wrong.

Big Variety of Restaurants When Looking for the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler

You don’t have to go to some fancy restaurant to get some of the best fried chicken in Tyler, Texas. When I was working on this list it was good to see so many smaller restaurants getting some recognition for making some really good-tasting chicken. To give all restaurants a fair shot, I would recommend visiting each of the locations listed below.

Don’t Shy Away From Gas Station Fried Chicken

I’ve been told by two men who have lived in East Texas for at least 20 years that the best fried chicken is from one specific gas station. If you normally don’t buy fried chicken at a gas station, get out of your comfort zone and try some. You’re not going to regret it.

Here’s the list of places to go when looking for the best fried chicken around Tyler, Texas:

