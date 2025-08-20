(KNUE-FM) For many kids and young adults in Texas, the love of sports develops at a young age.

Mostly because we see people that we look up to like older siblings or our parents watching these sports competitions and we tend to gravitate toward those things.

Lots of kids running around Texas learn to love the Dallas Cowboys at a young age, often that love of the game can turn into a real passion.

If you’re good enough that can lead to awards, scholarships, and hopefully one day becoming a professional athlete.

But it takes lots of time and effort for a player if they ever want to become a professional athlete.

Practice is something that you must learn to enjoy if you want to become the best of the best, but there are also some thoughts that need to go into this as well.

You want to have the best chance of going professional and some schools around Texas are going to give you a better opportunity to make that happen.

Texas Schools Known for Great Sports Teams

Here is a look at some of the best high schools when it comes to sports in the state of Texas.

There is No Guarantee of Being a Professional Athlete

Lots of athletes spend multiple years of their life dedicating it to one specific sport, and things don’t work out.

But if you love it, that’s the most important part. Life never really goes according to plan, but it always has a way of working out.

