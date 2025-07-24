You're gonna be mad at me that I didn't tell you this sooner, but the longest and best lazy river in East Texas is only about 30 minutes away from downtown Longview or downtown Tyler, TX.

Some friends and I stayed there in June, and our families had a blast. It's a beautiful waterpark, perfect for the entire family, and it's not too far from anyone in East Texas. This ETX oasis is a place that a family of four can swim, run, and lounge all day long for under $80.

The Longest Lazy River In East Texas is at Stillwater RV Resort

It's called Stillwater RV Resort & Waterpark, and in addition to the largest lazy river in East Texas, there's a swim-up bar, a massive WIBIT Obstacle Course for the kids (and crazy adults), 5-star resort amenities, the cleanest bathrooms west of Buc-ee's, and a full-service restaurant and bar.

Stillwater RV Resort & Waterpark

The fact that it's immaculate is the best part. Wait, the best part is that your whole family can play all day for less than it costs to feed them a fast-food chicken dinner these days.

Stillwater RV & Waterpark Between Tyler & Longview

Leave the screens at home and bring the kids to Stillwater RV Resort & Waterpark. It's owned by East Texans and built for East Texans. They want East Texas families to have an affordable and safe place to go this summer.

There will also be daily family activities, including pickleball, duck races, DIY activities, a bounce house, sack races, an arcade, and more.

And if you'd like to bring your RV out, all of their sites are concrete and have full hookups. No RV? No problem. They've got RVs that you can rent onsite.