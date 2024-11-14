Get ready, Longview and Tyler, Texas. One local man says this brand-new pizza place in Tyler has the best pizza crust and sauce anywhere in East Texas.

Although it didn't officially open to the public until this past Monday, November 11, last Saturday, Dale Lee, a Tyler area man, visited the new Parry's Pizza and Taphouse on Troup Highway in Tyler, Texas. What he had to say would make anyone want to go and try this new place as soon as possible.

From the food to the customer service, Dale had glowing reviews for the new place. Considering they were doing a 'dress rehearsal' before the grand opening, the fact that the customer service was already a standout says a great deal about what we have to look forward to when we visit.

What makes Parry's Pizza and Taphouse in Tyler, Texas so special?

Lee gave us a breakdown regarding what he feels people need to know about Parry's on the Facebook group page called 'All Things Tyler.'

Things you should know about Parry’s.

- sauce is freshly made every single morning

-72 beers on tap

-Untappd app to view all beers on tap

- Parry’s reward app

- they have a $10.99 lunch menu from 11-3 m-f

-They have specials that run everyday of the week

16 years in business& originated in Colorado.

-THEY HAVE GLUTEN FREE OPTIONS

- Plenty of tvs for sports and a wraparound bar.(not loud)

(Dale Lee's post on All Things Tyler page on Facebook)

Mr. Lee also had plenty to say about the customer service and how welcoming they were during his visit. He also gave a special recommendation about the wings with the BBQ sauce, adding that the BBQ sauce was the best he'd ever had anywhere.

Honestly, just the claim that the pizza sauce and crust are so good makes me want to go immediately. Dale said he's had pizza in some places that are FAMOUS for good pizza, so we take his claim very seriously. And 72 beers on tap? We can't wait to try it.

I have a feeling Parry's Pizza and Taphouse will be added to the list of some of the best pizza in East Texas. Where's your favorite place to get pizza?

Here are some other options to consider:

Locals Shoutout the BEST Pizza around Tyler Pizza is much more than crust and toppings. Here are some of the best places to get pizza around Tyler. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

The Top 5 Worst-Rated Pizzas in America The website 24/7 Wall St recently ranked the five pizza chains that everyone needs to avoid, but if you're trying to save money these aren't bad options, just remember that you get what you pay for.

