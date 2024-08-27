I love a burger stacked high with bacon and cheese, hot wings, and a fat juicy steak, but there's something about this East Texas heat that has me craving some fresh cool sushi.

Let's rundown a few of the top spots where you can cool down with some delicious sush' in Longview, TX.

If you are one of those people who are skeptical about raw fish, I hear ya. No shame. I was in my 30's before I tried if for the first time. Turns out it's delicious. I've never had a bad sushi roll, I've had better sushi, but never have I ever regretted ordering it.

While I've yet to master chopsticks, turns out that's okay. You can eat it with a fork. Or your fingers. "Whatever helps you get those delicious fish pieces in your mouth the easiest and fastest," is what I always say.

And the big question, is sushi healthy?

The bottom line is that, yes, sushi is healthy. According to Men's Health:

... it contains high-quality protein and omega-3 fatty acids from fish, plus a great combination of vitamins and minerals. White rice provides carbs for energy, and won't raise your blood sugar too high because it's combined with fat and protein."

And while most people assume that sushi is always raw fish, that's not always the case. Sushi is "vinegar rice that is mixed with a number of other ingredients, which can include either cooked or raw fish." Raw fish is a staple in most types of sushi, however it is not a prerequisite for this dish. You can find it with cooked fish or fish-free.

The Best Spots for Delicious Sushi in Longview, TX Here are a few of the top spots where you can cool down with some delicious sush' in Longview, TX.