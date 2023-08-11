One Texas Suburb Ranked Among Best Places to Live in America, A+

There a countless wonderful places in Texas to raise a family. But one Houston, TX suburb is near the top of places to live in all of the U.S.

Lone Star State Livin' is something special, while we tend to have to battle traffic congestion in some cities more than we'd like, we also have plenty of wide open spaces to balance things out.

Here in Texas we've got the best BBQ joints, parks for our kids to play, more coffee shops everyday, a somewhat shielded economy with a ton of oilfield and medical work. This means a lot of families and young professionals call Texas home.

Sports? We've got sports. The Texas Rangers are on a tear this year, The Houston Astros are every year. We've got Luka in Dallas and Victor Wembanyama coming to San Antonio. And the whole world knows that the Dallas Cowboys are America's Team.

And while many places in Texas can be great, Niche.com has named their choice for best place to like here and it's among the top place in the country.

Cinco Ranch is a suburb of Houston with a population of 18,399. Cinco Ranch is in Fort Bend County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Cinco Ranch offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many families live in Cinco Ranch and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Cinco Ranch are highly rated.

For those who like the report card layout, here's how they graded Cinco Ranch:

Public Schools: A+

Crime & Safety: grad e unavailable

Housing: A-

Nightlife: B

Good for Families: A+

Diversity: A-

Jobs: A+

Weather: B+

Cost of Living: B-

Health & Fitness: A

Outdoor Activities: B

