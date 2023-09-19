Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Other thieves will disguise their scam as an essential bill that must be paid. That's exactly what happened recently in Longview, Texas that was reported to police. Let's take a look at what the scam bill looks like so your business doesn't fall victim to this money stealing scheme.

Get our free mobile app

Scams are in East Texas

Scammers are alive and well in East Texas. Their sole purpose is to either steal your money or your personal information so they can steal your identity. Scammers have found all kinds of ways to make you feel like what you are doing is legitimate like saying you've won a big prize or making you think a loved one is in trouble. For this particular scam, the scammers are sending a bill to Longview businesses in the hopes that the business pays the money being asked for. In other words, stealing your money.

The Longview Police Department recently received a report from a local business that encountered a fake water bill attempting to collect money. - Longview Police Department

Proof of a Scam

You can see the full post from Longview police above. They show the bill that was sent to Homewood Suites by Hilton in Longview. The fake bill said there was a charge of $7,498.32 for a Meter Change Deposit. Longview police pointed out three things on this invoice that proved it was a scam:

The invoice number is not in the format used by the City of Longview. The phone number is incorrect. The City of Longview logo would not appear distorted like it does on the scam bill on a real water bill.

Longview police say that if you receive something suspicious like this to please contact them to report the scam.

13 Myths Not Texans Believe are True about Texas I decided to make a fun list of things that non-Texans believe are true about our home state of Texas. A couple of these, native Texans believe.

Of the Hundreds of Great Lakes in Texas, 5 of the Deepest are in East Texas Texas is home to some of the best lakes for swimming, fishing or just relaxing. Of those many great lakes, you can find five of the deepest in East Texas.