Get Ready–A Big Change is Coming to Costco Stores in Texas

Heads up, Costco members all over Texas--big change coming to Costco warehouse stores.

(Have they built one in Tyler or Longview, Texas, yet?)

OK, on a serious note: I'm not sure how Costco hasn't built a location in East Texas yet. They clearly don't realize how incredibly profitable it could be. I still have friends who carpool to the one in Rockwall, Texas. *Stops and pensively ponders when they'll finally come to their senses.*

OK, but for Costco members and potential members, we wanted to let you know Costco has made a significant change you may want to know about before your next visit to your nearest Costco warehouse store location.

Costco members will be required to have their membership cards scanned upon entering the store.

The scanning devices will be installed over the course of the next several months, according to a story shared by WFAA on August 6. When you visit the store location, you'll be expected to scan your card, whether it's in a physical or digital form.

In addition, guests to Costco will be required to have a Costco member with them in order to enter the store.

If someone attempting to enter the store has an expired membership, they'll be asked to renew it by one of the attendants at the entrance of the store. Also, if they have a membership card that, for whatever reason, doesn't show a photo of them, they'll be asked to provide a photo ID.

Non-members will still be allowed to use the Costco pharmacy to buy prescriptions online and to make an appointment with one of their on-site optometrists. However, if you decide to purchase your glasses or contacts there, you'll need to be a member for that.

If you'd more details, visit the Costco website here.

