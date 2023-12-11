Big Changes: Texas Business Shut Down 34 Locations in 2023
While all Texas residents seem to be going to an actual bank facility less these days there are sometimes that you need to talk to a banker and that is getting more and more difficult especially for Wells Fargo customers in Texas. The banking giant has been going through lots of changes and some of those changes include looking into cutting costs which lead to banking locations being shut down and we have had a total of 34 Wells Fargo locations shut down in Texas alone in 2023.
As a former Wells Fargo customer, I can admit not having banking locations close to our house is why we stopped banking with them altogether. Like most people my wife and I have switched most things to online banking but when you need to speak with a banker or need a special service from the bank and they aren’t accessible then you need to make a change which is what we decided to do, and it seems like many others are doing the same thing and switching banks.
How Many Banks Have Been Shut Down in Total
According to AS USA, we know that 34 locations have been shut down in Texas but across the country the total is more than 300 banking locations. That is more than double the number of banks that have been closed by rival banks Chase or Bank of America.
List of Wells Fargo Locations Closed in Texas in 2023
Here is a list of all Wells Fargo locations that have closed recently in the state of Texas.
609 CASTLE RIDGE RD, AUSTIN
11212 NORTH IH 35, AUSTIN
900 RANCH RD 620 SOUTH, AUSTIN
11212 NIH 35, AUSTIN
6067 MCARDLE RD, CORPUS CHRISTI
3580 FRANKFORD RD, DALLAS
1420 WEST MOCKINGBIRD LN, DALLAS
14999 PRESTON RD, BUILDING F, DALLAS
315 S. HAMPTON, DALLAS
1155 UNION CIRCLE, 2nd FL RM 222, DENTON
1006 N WELLS ST, EDNA
1200 FLOWER MOUND RD, FLOWER MOUND
1661 SOUTH UNIVERSITY, FORT WORTH
830 S. FRIENDSWOOD DR, FRIENDSWOOD
20440 FM 529 RD, HOUSTON
2799 FULTON ST, HOUSTON
2824 HILLCROFT ST, HOUSTON
7071 HIGHWAY 6 NORTH, HOUSTON
11152 S. GESSNER DR, HOUSTON
200 WEST KENNEDALE PWAY, KENNEDALE
301 JUNCTION HWAY, KERRVILLE
5960 FAIRMONT PWAY, PASADENA
10116 BROADWAY ST, PEARLAND
1421 NORTH CENTRAL EXPRESSWAY, PLANO
1380 WEST CAMPBELL RD, RICHARDSON
700 JACKSON, RICHMOND
2300 S I H 35, ROUND ROCK
750 EAST MULBERRY, 2ND FLOOR, SAN ANTONIO
19223 STONE OAK PARKWAY, SAN ANTONIO
10720 N LOOP DR, SOCORRO
11711 W. BELLFORT ST, STAFFORD
3601 HIGHWAY 6, SUGAR LAND
107 N. VIRGINIA ST, TERRELL
27702 TOMBALL PWAY, TOMBALL
