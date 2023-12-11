While all Texas residents seem to be going to an actual bank facility less these days there are sometimes that you need to talk to a banker and that is getting more and more difficult especially for Wells Fargo customers in Texas. The banking giant has been going through lots of changes and some of those changes include looking into cutting costs which lead to banking locations being shut down and we have had a total of 34 Wells Fargo locations shut down in Texas alone in 2023.

As a former Wells Fargo customer, I can admit not having banking locations close to our house is why we stopped banking with them altogether. Like most people my wife and I have switched most things to online banking but when you need to speak with a banker or need a special service from the bank and they aren’t accessible then you need to make a change which is what we decided to do, and it seems like many others are doing the same thing and switching banks.

How Many Banks Have Been Shut Down in Total

According to AS USA, we know that 34 locations have been shut down in Texas but across the country the total is more than 300 banking locations. That is more than double the number of banks that have been closed by rival banks Chase or Bank of America.

List of Wells Fargo Locations Closed in Texas in 2023

Here is a list of all Wells Fargo locations that have closed recently in the state of Texas.

609 CASTLE RIDGE RD, AUSTIN

11212 NORTH IH 35, AUSTIN

900 RANCH RD 620 SOUTH, AUSTIN

11212 NIH 35, AUSTIN

6067 MCARDLE RD, CORPUS CHRISTI

3580 FRANKFORD RD, DALLAS

1420 WEST MOCKINGBIRD LN, DALLAS

14999 PRESTON RD, BUILDING F, DALLAS

315 S. HAMPTON, DALLAS

1155 UNION CIRCLE, 2nd FL RM 222, DENTON

1006 N WELLS ST, EDNA

1200 FLOWER MOUND RD, FLOWER MOUND

1661 SOUTH UNIVERSITY, FORT WORTH

830 S. FRIENDSWOOD DR, FRIENDSWOOD

20440 FM 529 RD, HOUSTON

2799 FULTON ST, HOUSTON

2824 HILLCROFT ST, HOUSTON

7071 HIGHWAY 6 NORTH, HOUSTON

11152 S. GESSNER DR, HOUSTON

200 WEST KENNEDALE PWAY, KENNEDALE

301 JUNCTION HWAY, KERRVILLE

5960 FAIRMONT PWAY, PASADENA

10116 BROADWAY ST, PEARLAND

1421 NORTH CENTRAL EXPRESSWAY, PLANO

1380 WEST CAMPBELL RD, RICHARDSON

700 JACKSON, RICHMOND

2300 S I H 35, ROUND ROCK

750 EAST MULBERRY, 2ND FLOOR, SAN ANTONIO

19223 STONE OAK PARKWAY, SAN ANTONIO

10720 N LOOP DR, SOCORRO

11711 W. BELLFORT ST, STAFFORD

3601 HIGHWAY 6, SUGAR LAND

107 N. VIRGINIA ST, TERRELL

27702 TOMBALL PWAY, TOMBALL

