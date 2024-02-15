I don't play a whole lot but it is fun to grab a couple of Texas Lottery scratch off tickets from time to time. Sure, I know I'm most likely just giving my money to the State of Texas instead of winning but it's still fun to try. That feeling of anticipation of a hopeful big win as you scratch is what I think is the most fun. Even if I get my money back, I still consider that a win. After seeing this list, I think I may need to seek out some of these tickets because it looks like the chances of hitting a big jackpot are just a tad bit better with these Texas Lottery tickets.

My Fiancé Has Had Some Luck Recently

I remember when the Texas Lottery was first introduced in the late 90s. Every payday I would swing by Racetrac (now Raceway) in Lindale and pick up eight or nine $1 scratch offs. Out of those eight or nine, I would hit $5, $10 or $25 on at least three of them. Over the years since, I haven't had as much luck with them. My fiancé, Amber, has been doing pretty well with scratch offs lately. $30 here, $100 there. It's not the big jackpots but some decent wins nonetheless.

Big Jackpots Won Lately

There have been some big wins as of late with Texas Lottery scratch off tickets. When I say big, I mean $1 million big. Tatum is the latest East Texas town to add a new millionaire. The Texas Lottery keeps a running tab of the various scratch off games and will update the jackpots won and the ones still remaining. This is to benefit you, especially if you like to play regularly.

After seeing the jackpots remaining on these tickets, I kinda want to seek these out and see if I can claim one of these big jackpots still remaining.

