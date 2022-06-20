Unfortunately, I've never had the opportunity to be a home owner. Kinda weird saying that since I'm almost 45 years old. That doesn't mean that I don't have the dream of having that dream house, though. My home would need to be a place to relax, a place to entertain (myself or guests) and even a place that would allow me to get my heart rate up for a bit. This New Braunfels home could very well meet all three of those criteria.

Your Home Should be Relaxing

This home in New Braunfels has five bedrooms. The only stress would be deciding who gets which room. No matter the choice, each room has its own unique feel. Once you find that room that gives you that perfect feel, your moments of relaxation can begin. This home also sits on just over three acres so getting outside to explore could also be good for the mind and body.

Your Home Should be Entertaining

Entertainment is different for everyone. For me, having an area to enjoy a blockbuster movie with a fantastic sound system that could also double as a pseudo arcade would be perfect for me. This home's movie theater seats seven but also leaves some room in front to set up a few Arcade 1up machines. Imagine, too, hooking up your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X to that system. That's gaming on an all new level.

Your Home Should be Good for Exercise

For most, exercise and home don't necessarily go together but it would make the process of exercise a bit more accessible. This home offers an area for a home gym or a place to do yoga to calm the mind and body. Outside is a two level pool with a slide that leads to the lower pool. After some fun swimming, head up and relax in a chair to soak in some B12.

Check out more about this New Braunfels home at realtor.com and take our virtual tour below.

