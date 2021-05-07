BIG TOUR: Dierks Bentley Adds Parker McCollum to ‘Beers On Me’

Last Saturday (May 1st) Parker McCollum headlined our Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler, TX. This Saturday (May 8th) The Lime Stone Kid will be my guest on Radio Texas, LIVE!, and it looks like we've got something new to discuss tomorrow night.

Dierks Bentley has announced his summer/fall '21 tour, Beers On Me, with Riley Green and Parker McCollum, which is HUGE for both guys. You'll recall that it was Dierks who invited Parker to perform at the Grand Ole Opry earlier this year.

Tomorrow night when Parker is on the air with us we'll dive into his newfound friendship with Dierks, their tour, his Grand Ole Opry debut, a Gold & Platinum single, time travel, and so much more. Be sure to tune in.

Below are the dates for Dierks Bentley's Texas-less Beers On Me tour, tickets go on sale May 14th.

