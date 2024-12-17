Do You Know The Five Biggest Cities In Texas 150 Years Ago?
Today Texas boasts the second highest population of all the United States. Of course, 150 years ago that wasn't the case. In the 1870s The Lone Star State was still unsettled and still the "Wild West."
After The Civil War, many families moved west, with hundreds of thousands settling down in present-day Texas.
While today Houston and Dallas are two of the most populated cities in the country, back then neither were even the most populated in Texas. Back then the largest city in Texas only ranked #112 among all cities nationwide in 1870.
The Biggest Cities In Texas 150 Years Ago
Today, Texas's population in 2024 is estimated to be around 30,976,800, and with a growth rate of 1.80%, Texas ranks third nationally for population increase
One hundred and fifty years ago things were quite different here, however Texas was still booming. The population in 1870 of 818,579, added up to a 35.5% increase from the previous decade.
So, where were Texans living then? Let's take a look at The Biggest Cities In Texas 150 Years Ago, according to Stacker.
#7. Waco, McLennan County
Total population: 3,008 (#1,479 nationwide)
Male population: 1,539
Female population: 1,469
Child population, ages 5-18: 935
#6. Jefferson, Marion County
Total population: 4,190 (#738 nationwide)
Male population: 2,213
Female population: 1,977
Child population, ages 5-18: 1,126
#5. Austin, Travis County
Total population: 4,428 (#666 nationwide)
Male population: 2,256
Female population: 2,172
Child population, ages 5-18: 1,361
#4. Brownsville, Cameron County
Total population: 4,905 (#542 nationwide)
Male population: 2,475
Female population: 2,430
Child population, ages 5-18: 1,307
#3. Houston, Harris County
Total population: 9,382 (#205 nationwide)
Male population: 4,508
Female population: 4,874
Child population, ages 5-18: 2,671
#2. San Antonio, Bexar County
Total population: 12,256 (#136 nationwide)
Male population: 6,056
Female population: 6,200
Child population, ages 5-18: 4,274
#1. Galveston, Galveston County
Total population: 13,818 (#112 nationwide)
Male population: 7,035
Female population: 6,783
Child population, ages 5-18: 3,711
