(KNUE-FM) Everybody knows that Texans have lots of pride in their country and home state. It’s wonderful to see so many people that love our country and are proud to fly our state flag and the American flag to show how much they care. One thing I didn’t realize is that there is other American flag being created and flown with a slightly different meaning.

In all honesty, I have seen some other variations of American flags. I’ve seen the thin blue line flag that shows support for men and women in law enforcement. But I have never seen an all-black American flag being flown in the air, I have seen it on the back of some pickup trucks here in East Texas but that’s it.

Recently, I learned something new, all-black American flags do have a special meaning, and I have a feeling it’s going to resonate with a lot of Texans.

READ MORE: You Should Switch to a Green Porch Light in Texas

READ MORE: 15 Reasons Texans are Proud to be From Texas

Here’s the Meaning of the All-Black American Flag

According to information I found at The Word Counter, the all-black American flag means “No Quarter Given” it means the person flying that flag will never surrender or back down from any enemies, anyone causing harm will be killed rather than taken as a prisoner of war.

Get our free mobile app

All American Flags Need to be Respected

Regardless of whether you’re a fan of the all-black American flag or you like the traditional look of the red, white and blue, make sure that you show that flag respect. We’ve had lots of brave men and women lay down their life for that flag and the freedoms it represents. Just remember the freedoms we enjoy each day wouldn’t be available for us without those heroes.

10 Abandoned Military Bases in Texas Texas is a big state and over the years many military bases have been scattered all over. However, many of those military bases have been closed and either crumbled to the ground with their skeletal remains or have been transformed into other uses.



< Gallery Credit: Lori Crofford