Blake and Carly’s Surprise Proposal [VIDEO]

Blake surprised Carly with an outstanding gift, but the phrase, 'it's what's on the inside that counts' has never been more beautifully illustrated.

When Carly lifts the blanket off of the structure in the living room, she expects to find a birdhouse, but instead is surprised with a beautiful jewelry armoire filled with some of her favorite things.

She opens the top to find a giant rice krispies treat, and as she works her way slowly through the drawers and cabinets she makes one really incredible discovery.

It's worth the wait, to see her genuine surprise and overwhelming emotion.