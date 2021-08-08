Shani’s Top 2 Wedding Venues in East Texas

We are coming up on engagement season so I thought I would help you all out with your planning. These are the two most beautiful venues I have come across in East Texas.

I noticed that every Fall I see more engagement post on my Facebook and Instagram time lines. Everyone is always so excited about the news and the ring, but few have a date and location in mind even months after the engagement they are still trying to figure it out. I came across these venues while searching for a venue for something other than a wedding and thought I'd share it with everyone. While there is no wedding in my future, but if there was, these would be the places I would call in East Texas.

1. The Majesty Event Center is one of the largest event centers in Tyler, Texas. It is a total of 23,300 square feet and has high ceilings with chandeliers, 3 large event rooms, private suites, six full sized bathrooms, dressing rooms, a large stage, DJ booth, restaurant area, bar, serving areas and private parking. If this is your first time ever putting together an event of this magnitude, the Majesty has a staff that represent what southern hospitality is.

2. Bella Vista in Flint, Texas is located on Lake Palestine so you will get beautiful lakefront views. With Bella Vista you have the option to have your special occasion in doors in the ballroom or outside in the lakefront gazebo. Their on-site Events Manager wants to encourage you to say "I do with a view".

I think I want to have a wedding just to have one now.