It’s been a crazy 2020 thus far, but some things never change, especially when it comes to Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan’s occasional comical tiffs on Twitter. Their latest one occurred on Monday (Aug.17), when Shelton posted a fake news story about drivers who had supposedly fallen asleep while listening to Bryan’s music.

"Wow! Just catching up on the news,” wrote Shelton, who made sure to tag the Georgia native. “Shocking! I have noticed some fatigue when Luke Bryan comes on.”

“Your girlfriend is the only reason people are listening to your last two singles," Bryan snapped back, referring to Shelton’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani and the two songs the couple have released most recently – “Happy Together” and “Nobody But You.”

"Hey, don’t hate just 'cause I know how to work the system,” Shelton shot back to the American Idol judge.

While a majority of the pair's country fandom knows darn well that these two longtime friends are just fooling around with one another, some Twitter followers seemed to think the country superstars were actually being serious.

“Are you kidding me?” one fan wrote. “Blake Shelton is one of the most talented country singer(s) around. His girlfriend doesn’t sing for him!”

“They are great friends,” another fan quickly noted. “They are using social media to joke around.”

On the very same day Shelton was goofing around on Twitter, Bryan's seventh studio album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, landed at the top spot on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart this week, making it Bryan's sixth consecutive appearance in the top position.

“This album has been in the works for a long time,” Bryan says in a press release about the milestone. “I'm grateful to my fans for waiting for it, for radio playing the songs that allowed me to debut a new album with three #1 hits and to my entire team for hanging in there and staying just as enthusiastic about this music as me.”

