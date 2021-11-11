Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Is Getting a Spot on the Las Vegas Strip

The largest Ole Red restaurant yet is coming to Las Vegas. Blake Shelton was in Nashville to help announce the news on Wednesday (Nov. 10) just hours before he performed at the CMA Awards.

The Las Vegas location will be the sixth Ole Red, following operating restaurants in Tishomingo, Okla., Nashville, Gatlinburg, Tenn. and Orlando. A fifth location is slated to open at Nashville International Airport during the first half of 2022. This newest locale is on track for a 2023 opening.

Ryman Hospitality

Those familiar with the Las Vegas strip can look for the new Ole Red in front of Caesars Entertainment's Bally's Las Vegas at the Grand Bazaar Shops. That will make it the furthest west location. Ole Red Las Vegas will hold 686 people seated, with a 27,000 square-foot footprint.

As the other restaurants do, the menu will feature items unique to the location, but still have a Southern theme. The four-story building will include a main dining floor and two other guest floors, plus start-of-the-art video, audio and lighting for concerts. Shelton says building a network of venues for young musicians to play in is important to him.

Ole Red is named after Shelton's 2002 hit "Ol' Red," one of his signature songs to this day. His profile began to rise when he started as a coach on NBC's The Voice in 2011. He is no stranger to Las Vegas — in fact, he recently helped his wife Gwen Stefani with multiple shows during her residency. The couple married in July.