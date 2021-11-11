Week 9 in the NFL was ugly. No one played well at all. We're just going to forget last week even happened and move on to NFL week 10.

There really isn't much to say leading into this week. The Dallas Cowboys should not have been beaten that soundly by the Denver Broncos. The very good Buffalo Bills team should not have lost the field goal fest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The very good, and overlooked, Cincinnati Bengals should have easily won the battle of Ohio against the Browns. Every team will clean up their act and look better for the upcoming weekend.

Here are the rest of my Week 10 picks:

Thursday, November 11

Ravens at Dolphins - Ravens

Sunday, November 14

Falcons at Cowboys - Cowboys

Saints at Titans - Titans

Jaguars at Colts - Colts

Browns at Patriots - Browns - Upset of the Week

Lions at Steelers - Steelers

Buccaneers at Washington - Buccaneers

Panthers at Cardinals - Cardinals

Vikings at Chargers - Chargers

Eagles at Broncos - Broncos

Seahawks at Packers - Seahawks

Chiefs at Raiders - Chiefs

Monday, November 15

Rams at 49ers - Rams

Bye: Bears, Bengals, Giants, Texans

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.

