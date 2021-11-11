We’re Going to Just Forget What Happened in NFL Week 9 and Move On
Week 9 in the NFL was ugly. No one played well at all. We're just going to forget last week even happened and move on to NFL week 10.
There really isn't much to say leading into this week. The Dallas Cowboys should not have been beaten that soundly by the Denver Broncos. The very good Buffalo Bills team should not have lost the field goal fest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The very good, and overlooked, Cincinnati Bengals should have easily won the battle of Ohio against the Browns. Every team will clean up their act and look better for the upcoming weekend.
Here are the rest of my Week 10 picks:
Thursday, November 11
- Ravens at Dolphins - Ravens
Sunday, November 14
- Falcons at Cowboys - Cowboys
- Saints at Titans - Titans
- Jaguars at Colts - Colts
- Browns at Patriots - Browns - Upset of the Week
- Bills at Jets - Bills
- Lions at Steelers - Steelers
- Buccaneers at Washington - Buccaneers
- Panthers at Cardinals - Cardinals
- Vikings at Chargers - Chargers
- Eagles at Broncos - Broncos
- Seahawks at Packers - Seahawks
- Chiefs at Raiders - Chiefs
Monday, November 15
- Rams at 49ers - Rams
Bye: Bears, Bengals, Giants, Texans
Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.