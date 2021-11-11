The red kettles are already out in a few spots around East Texas, and the week of Thanksgiving you'll notice them in several more places. There are many ways to chip in and help out this year!

The Red Kettle campaign launches every year at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game, and this year that will happen on CBS against the Las Vegas Raiders. The red kettles will be out in Tyler, Longview, Gladewater, Kilgore, and Marshall after that.

It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army, and the money raised goes to its shelter and provides help to those in need of rent and utility assistance throughout the year.

KLTV said the Salvation Army is still in need of volunteers to ring the bells this holiday season, and if you can pick up a shift, click HERE. A few of my friends have volunteered in the past with their husbands and kids, and it worked out well because they could take turns ringing the bell. While the husband and one child were manning the kettle, mom could take the other kiddos Christmas shopping inside the store. It's multi-tasking to the max.

It's almost time for the Angel Trees to start popping up around East Texas too, and then you'll be able to grab a name directly from the tree and buy a gift to brighten that person's season. You can also buy one from an online registry this year as Walmart.com teams up with the Salvation Army to make giving easy.

Not everyone has cash or change to donate on the way into a store, so if you'd rather donate to Tyler's Red Kettle campaign online you can do that HERE. You can also create an online fundraising team and be part of the Red Kettle Challenge with friends, family, and co-workers.

The Salvation Army has a goal of raising over $1 million this holiday season and that money will help carry their programs through the year.

