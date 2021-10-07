Blake Shelton Is Releasing His Wedding Day Song for Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton hinted that he might release the song he wrote as vows when he married Gwen Stefani last summer. The singer made it official last week.

Tucked away at the very bottom of the tracklist for the deluxe version of Shelton's Body Language album is a song called "We Can Reach the Stars." Thanks to Carson Daly, fans know this is the song The Voice coach co-wrote for his bride-to-be ahead of their July 3 wedding day in Oklahoma.

Talking to his Today co-hosts after the ceremony, Daly said he thought it was called "Reach the Stars."

"Blake starts by saying, 'You know, Gwen's always given me a hard time about not writing enough songs — so, I wrote a song,'" Daly said at the time. "He wrote her a song, and he sings her a song, while he's crying, that he wrote specifically for her ... [There was] not a dry eye in the house, and that was really a highlight."

Craig Wiseman is the other writer on "We Can Reach the Stars." With two new superstar duets on the deluxe version of his album, this song (track No. 16) was nearly overlooked. Brooks & Dunn and Hardy join Shelton for "Throw It on Back" and "Fire Up the Night," respectively. In total the new release (Dec. 3) features four new recordings, padding an original group of 12 that included hits like "Happy Anywhere" and "Minimum Wage."

"Come Back as a Country Boy" is another new song. It's Shelton's newest single, released to country radio in early October. Fans of his will be able to find him on TV and not the stage this fall, as his tour is over with and his focus has turned fully to The Voice. This week, the Blind Auditions wrapped up. The Battle Rounds start on Monday (Oct. 11).