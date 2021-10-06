How Fun! Celebrate Fall with Art, Music, & Food at the Edom Art Festival!
There are incredible things going on in Van Zandt County. In fact, one of my favorite day trip spots in East Texas is the small, yet artistically vibrant city of Edom.
Despite its size, it's become a hub of creativity. I like to go no matter the day to do a bit of shopping and dining.
However, if you're looking for one of the absolute best times to go and enjoy Edom, you don't want to miss the 'Edom Art Festival,' set for this weekend!
A family-friendly event offering arts and crafts, wine, food trucks, live music, and more--this is an art, community, and culture lovers dream. This year, they are planning all kinds of fun for fest-goers.
FOOD
OK, let's look at the food vendors who will be there this year: (all schedules courtesy of Edom Chamber of Commerce.)
Tacos El Cholo – Authenic Mexican
Midway VFD Barbeque – Sandwiches, Sausage, and More
Wallace Food Services – Corndogs & Fair Food
Slap Yo Mama Gumbo – Small Batch Homemade Gumbo
Double Barrel Desserts – Homemade Icecream
Gooey Cakes – Frosting Free Cakes
Zemer Root Beer – Homemade Root Beer and Floats
Ice Box Italian Ice – Sorbets
Haute Goat Creamery – Artisan Goat Cheeses
Kaitlin’s Confections – Artisan Chocolates
Valle della Pace Winery
Pella Legna Vineyards
All of the art galleries, stores, and garden will be prepared for your arrival with an array of art, gift ideas, classes & demonstrations, too! You can even learn how to create your own autumn centerpiece. Won't your mother in law be impressed? ;)
MUSIC
Definitely live music throughout the weekend and all bands will be performing at The Forge in neighboring Ben Wheeler! Here's a schedule of performances:
Saturday: 10/9
10:00 – 11:30 Daniel Westmoreland
11:45 – 1:15 Rose Devika
1:30 – 3:00 Zane and the Strange Angels
3:15 – 4:45 Guthrie Kennard
Sunday: 10/10
10:00 – 11:30 John Grigsby
11:45 – 1:15 Ashley Frazier
1:30 – 3:00 Ben & the Bloodshots
3:15 – 4:45 The Rousties
And of course, it IS the Edom ART Festival, after all. So, here's a link where you can learn about the featured artists and to learn more about the Fest.
Hope to see you there!