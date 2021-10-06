There are incredible things going on in Van Zandt County. In fact, one of my favorite day trip spots in East Texas is the small, yet artistically vibrant city of Edom.

Despite its size, it's become a hub of creativity. I like to go no matter the day to do a bit of shopping and dining.

However, if you're looking for one of the absolute best times to go and enjoy Edom, you don't want to miss the 'Edom Art Festival,' set for this weekend!

A family-friendly event offering arts and crafts, wine, food trucks, live music, and more--this is an art, community, and culture lovers dream. This year, they are planning all kinds of fun for fest-goers.

FOOD

Photo: Edom Chamber of Commerce

OK, let's look at the food vendors who will be there this year: (all schedules courtesy of Edom Chamber of Commerce.)

Tacos El Cholo – Authenic Mexican Midway VFD Barbeque – Sandwiches, Sausage, and More Wallace Food Services – Corndogs & Fair Food Slap Yo Mama Gumbo – Small Batch Homemade Gumbo Double Barrel Desserts – Homemade Icecream Gooey Cakes – Frosting Free Cakes Zemer Root Beer – Homemade Root Beer and Floats Ice Box Italian Ice – Sorbets Haute Goat Creamery – Artisan Goat Cheeses Kaitlin’s Confections – Artisan Chocolates Valle della Pace Winery Pella Legna Vineyards

All of the art galleries, stores, and garden will be prepared for your arrival with an array of art, gift ideas, classes & demonstrations, too! You can even learn how to create your own autumn centerpiece. Won't your mother in law be impressed? ;)

MUSIC

Photo courtesy of Edom Chamber of Commerce

Definitely live music throughout the weekend and all bands will be performing at The Forge in neighboring Ben Wheeler! Here's a schedule of performances:

Saturday: 10/9 10:00 – 11:30 Daniel Westmoreland 11:45 – 1:15 Rose Devika 1:30 – 3:00 Zane and the Strange Angels 3:15 – 4:45 Guthrie Kennard

Sunday: 10/10

10:00 – 11:30 John Grigsby

11:45 – 1:15 Ashley Frazier

1:30 – 3:00 Ben & the Bloodshots

3:15 – 4:45 The Rousties

And of course, it IS the Edom ART Festival, after all. So, here's a link where you can learn about the featured artists and to learn more about the Fest.

Hope to see you there!

