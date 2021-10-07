It’s Still Early but, Love ‘Em or Hate ‘Em, the Cowboys are Legit

Love 'em or hate 'em, the Dallas Cowboys are a legit team going into NFL Week 5. It's still too early to mention Super Bowl but they are for sure a top 5 team in the league right now. Let's take a look at why and get the rest of my Week 5 picks.

The Dallas Cowboys are sitting at 3-1, lead the NFC East and, what makes me proudest the most, are playing real defense. Let's talk about this Cowboys defense. One thing I have screamed about for many seasons was the god awful defense the Cowboys had. It was so frustrating because it was either good players with a bad scheme or a good scheme with bad players. With Dan Quinn leading the defense this season, the Cowboys have a good defensive scheme with good defensive players.

The defense is giving up 24 points a game, 315 passing yards and 81 rushing yards per game so far. But the key stat that is helping them win is turnovers. In just four games, the Cowboys defense has a combined eight interceptions. That's a great stat and a stat that has been lacking for many a season. Even in this offense driven NFL, a good defense still wins championships, i.e. Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

The Cowboys offense, minus their opening game, has been a perfect balance between running the football and passing. The Cowboys Will Not win with Dak throwing 50 times per game. The offensive line needs to continue to open holes for both Zeke and Tony Pollard to run. That will only benefit the passing game.

Yes, we're only four games into the 2021 NFL season, but the Dallas Cowboys are looking good, and as a lifelong fan, I'm hopeful they can keep it up and give us a chance to cheer another championship.

Here are the rest of my Week 5 picks:

Thursday, October 7

Rams at Seahawks - Seahawks

Sunday, October 10

Jets at Falcons - Falcons

Packers at Bengals - Bengals

Lions at Vikings - Vikings

Broncos at Steelers - Broncos

Dolphins at Buccaneers - Buccaneers

Saints at Washington - Washington

Eagles at Panthers - Panthers

Titans at Jaguars - Titans

Patriots at Texans - Patriots

Bears at Raiders - Bears

Browns at Chargers - Chargers

Giants at Cowboys - Cowboys

49ers at Cardinals - Cardinals

Bills at Chiefs - Chiefs

Monday, October 11

Colts at Ravens - Ravens

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.

