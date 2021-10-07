It’s Still Early but, Love ‘Em or Hate ‘Em, the Cowboys are Legit
Love 'em or hate 'em, the Dallas Cowboys are a legit team going into NFL Week 5. It's still too early to mention Super Bowl but they are for sure a top 5 team in the league right now. Let's take a look at why and get the rest of my Week 5 picks.
The Dallas Cowboys are sitting at 3-1, lead the NFC East and, what makes me proudest the most, are playing real defense. Let's talk about this Cowboys defense. One thing I have screamed about for many seasons was the god awful defense the Cowboys had. It was so frustrating because it was either good players with a bad scheme or a good scheme with bad players. With Dan Quinn leading the defense this season, the Cowboys have a good defensive scheme with good defensive players.
The defense is giving up 24 points a game, 315 passing yards and 81 rushing yards per game so far. But the key stat that is helping them win is turnovers. In just four games, the Cowboys defense has a combined eight interceptions. That's a great stat and a stat that has been lacking for many a season. Even in this offense driven NFL, a good defense still wins championships, i.e. Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.
The Cowboys offense, minus their opening game, has been a perfect balance between running the football and passing. The Cowboys Will Not win with Dak throwing 50 times per game. The offensive line needs to continue to open holes for both Zeke and Tony Pollard to run. That will only benefit the passing game.
Yes, we're only four games into the 2021 NFL season, but the Dallas Cowboys are looking good, and as a lifelong fan, I'm hopeful they can keep it up and give us a chance to cheer another championship.
Here are the rest of my Week 5 picks:
Thursday, October 7
- Rams at Seahawks - Seahawks
Sunday, October 10
- Jets at Falcons - Falcons
- Packers at Bengals - Bengals
- Lions at Vikings - Vikings
- Broncos at Steelers - Broncos
- Dolphins at Buccaneers - Buccaneers
- Saints at Washington - Washington
- Eagles at Panthers - Panthers
- Titans at Jaguars - Titans
- Patriots at Texans - Patriots
- Bears at Raiders - Bears
- Browns at Chargers - Chargers
- Giants at Cowboys - Cowboys
- 49ers at Cardinals - Cardinals
- Bills at Chiefs - Chiefs
Monday, October 11
- Colts at Ravens - Ravens
Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.