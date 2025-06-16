(KNUE-FM) Several places come to mind when I think about my favorite spots in East Texas.

I have to say, though, that when friends or family come to town, and they have the smallest green thumb, I always think about Blue Moon Gardens in Chandler, Texas, Van Zandt County.

Where Is Blue Moon Gardens, Really?

Just between us, I thought it was in Edom all this time, but I have confirmed it is technically in Chandler, just about five miles east of Edom off FM 279.

There's something magical about this place.

Blue moon gardens chandler texas Photo: T. Holley loading...

Not Just a Nursery—A Wonderland of Gardens

Blue Moon Gardens is a plant nursery, yes. But, it's more than that.

When you're driving through the little rolling hills and pretty trees toward Edom, on your left-hand side, you'll see this charming place emerge. Get ready to turn, because you don't want to miss this place.

Blue Moon Gardens is a 6-acre botanical wonderland.

Sure, you can head to the tents in the back and stock up on various gorgeous plants, shrubs, and trees. But on your way there, there is so much loveliness to behold.

A Garden Walk That Feels Like a Fairytale

Blue Moon Gardens chandler texas Photo: T. Holley loading...

There must be about 20 display gardens to meander through, showcasing all kinds of herbs, flowers, and shrubs, nestled under various trees that will make you want to sit on one of the multiple benches and sip a mint julep.

You can tell they've put so much love into these curated displays. You will likely be as inspired as I am Every. Single. Time. I. Go.

Connecting these different areas are the prettiest little rustic pathways leading you around and through outdoor features, including fountains, pottery, wind chimes, and arbors.

Trust me, you'll want to re-create all of them at your house.

A 1920s Farmhouse Turned Adorable Gift Shop

Blue Moon Gardens chandler texas Photo: T. Holley loading...

Speaking of houses, don't miss (and you really can't) the truly charming 1920s farmhouse. They've turned it into one of the most delightful gift shops you've ever seen. It's filled with gardening books, candles, soaps, other body care goodies, jewelry, and more.

Plus, just the general vibe of the place will improve your mood and inspire you.

Hands-On Inspiration: Fiber Arts Classes

Blue Moon Gardens chandler texas Photo: T. Holley loading...

Once you're inspired, you may want to sign up for a class at the fiber-arts studio.

Since 2016, they've offered classes such as rug-hooking and wool-dying, and coming up in July, they'll teach us how to give a pot that "aged" French vintage look many of us love so much.

Here's a link to their upcoming summer classes.

They also have special events throughout the year, so you may want to connect with them on Facebook.

The Kind of Place That Stays With You

Blue Moon Gardens chandler texas Photo: T. Holley loading...

There's more one could say, but listen... Next time you wonder what to do on a gorgeous Saturday morning in East Texas, take a little drive that way.

You'll see what I mean. Magic.

